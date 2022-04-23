Show You Care
Showers and storms are possible across Eastern Iowa this afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to a warm day across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 60s and clouds. The warm air is due to high winds coming out of the south. The southerly winds are expected throughout the day at 20-40+ mph. The south winds will help temperatures continue to rise throughout the day with highs climbing into the 70s this afternoon.

However, showers and storms are possible late this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Storms in KCRG’s western counties could be strong to severe. The main hazard with these storms are high winds and large hail. After the storms pass, colder air will move in with Sunday’s highs in the low 60s

