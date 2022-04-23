Severe weather threat Saturday evening, watch issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A round of showers and storms is likely for most of eastern Iowa tonight, with some strong to severe storms possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. You can get the latest updates on current severe weather alerts here.

A few scattered showers are possible this evening, before a line of storms moves through later on. That second line is the one with the primary threat for any sort of severe weather. The timing would likely be between 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. from west to east.

The strongest storms could contain damaging winds or large hail. An isolated tornado threat exists, though the most likely region for that to take place appears to be west of the TV9 viewing area. Most of the thunderstorm activity should be weakening after about Midnight or 1:00 a.m. Rain or storms, in total, should be done by daybreak on Sunday.

Lows tonight dip into the upper 40s to mid 50s. Many areas recover into the low 60s with some sunshine during the afternoon on Sunday, but winds will remain strong. Chillier air settles in for a few days, before a modest warm-up by next weekend. It also comes with a chance for additional showers and storms.

