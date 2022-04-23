Show You Care
Senator asks for a federal investigation after an i9 Investigation into the northeast Cedar Rapids post Office

By Ethan Stein
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is publically asking for a federal investigation from the Inspector General’s Office for the United States Postal Service after an i9 Investigation into a Cedar Rapids Post Office.

In a letter to Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb, Sen. Grassley wrote that a culture of persistent sexual harassment existing within the northeast Cedar Rapids post office was “extremely concerning” if true and recommended an investigation.

The letter, which was sent four days after our i9 Investigation aired, cited several parts of our reporting including claims from two workers that other employees made sexual comments on a daily basis. Sen. Grassley also expressed concerns over a former supervisor claiming he did not receive training on how to handle employee complaints.

A spokesperson for the Post Office’s Inspector General’s Office said it began auditing how the postal service responds to sexual harassment complaints regarding employees in 2021 and expects to issue a report in 2022.

Sen. Chuck Grassley said he was happy to receive this complaint, but couldn’t comment on sexual harassment in the postal service happening across the United States. He also said government agencies should act as an example for private businesses when handling complaints.

“When we receive these complaints the extent to which they need to be investigated and every one of them probably needs to get investigated and turned over to the inspector general to get to the bottom of it,” Sen. Grassley said. “It doesn’t matter whether if it’s in Cedar Rapids, anyplace in Iowa or anyplace in the country. It’s wrong.”

The United States Postal Service is conducting its own investigation itself specifically on the Cedar Rapids Northeast Post Office. It doesn’t comment on any ongoing investigations.

Sen. Chuck Grassley said he doesn’t know if he can trust a report from the postal service until he has the opportunity to read the report. He said he would focus on if the accusations are accurate and how the post office handles those accusations.

