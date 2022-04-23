One hurt in motorcycle crash near Covington

COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital after their motorcycle crashed in Linn County on Saturday morning.

At around 11:31 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along Iowa Highway 100, near the exit for Covington Road. Deputies discovered a blue 2012 Harley Davidson laying on its side on the left-side shoulder of the eastbound lanes of the highway. The motorcycle’s operator was in the grass median around 15 feet from the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was conscious and told deputies that they lost control on the curve near where the crash occurred. They further lost control and laid the motorcycle down after their wheels touched dirt. The driver said that they were using cruise control at the time of the crash. Deputies believe that strong crosswinds at the time may have contributed to the crash.

The driver was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital for treatment of what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. They were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office rescue unit, Palo Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

