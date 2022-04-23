Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

One hurt in motorcycle crash near Covington

A motorcycle crash.
A motorcycle crash.(MGN / Cropped Credit: Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital after their motorcycle crashed in Linn County on Saturday morning.

At around 11:31 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along Iowa Highway 100, near the exit for Covington Road. Deputies discovered a blue 2012 Harley Davidson laying on its side on the left-side shoulder of the eastbound lanes of the highway. The motorcycle’s operator was in the grass median around 15 feet from the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was conscious and told deputies that they lost control on the curve near where the crash occurred. They further lost control and laid the motorcycle down after their wheels touched dirt. The driver said that they were using cruise control at the time of the crash. Deputies believe that strong crosswinds at the time may have contributed to the crash.

The driver was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital for treatment of what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. They were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office rescue unit, Palo Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were found inside a...
Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say
Candlelight vigil
Independence Mayor Hill dies suddenly
CRFD stopped any further loss of property.
Dog dies in residential fire in northwest Cedar Rapids
Senator asks for federal investigation after i9 Investigation into northeast Cedar Rapids post...
Senator asks for a federal investigation after an i9 Investigation into the northeast Cedar Rapids post Office
Joshua Peters
Davenport man charged with homicide after vehicle pulled from Mississippi River near Muscatine

Latest News

The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Man rescued from Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids
Israeli restrictions on 'Holy Fire' ignite Christian outrage
Israeli restrictions on ‘Holy Fire’ ignite Christian outrage
Tour boat with 26 aboard missing in frigid Japan waters
Tour boat with 26 aboard missing in frigid Japan waters
Tornado
Iowa’s Oldest Oak Tree clings to life following EF-4 tornado