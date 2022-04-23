Show You Care
Man rescued from Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids

The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Fire Department / Background: AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was removed from the Cedar River on Saturday afternoon by firefighters, according to officials.

At around 12:50 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department received a report of a person in the river, later determined to be near the corner of First Avenue and First Street West. Firefighters located the man, who was holding on to the concrete wall on the west side of the river. Firefighters positioned a secondary rescue crew at the Second Avenue bridge, and a boat rescue team that launched from the ramp downstream of the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Rescuers deployed water rescue ropes over the side to try and capture the man, while a firefighter was lowered over the concrete wall to grab the man as his grip on the wall was becoming weaker, according to officials. The rescue boat was able to pull the man and the firefighter out of the water.

The man was evaluated by emergency medical personnel near the scene, though it was unclear if he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

