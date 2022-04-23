Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Israeli restrictions on ‘Holy Fire’ ignite Christian outrage

Israeli restrictions on 'Holy Fire' ignite Christian outrage
Israeli restrictions on 'Holy Fire' ignite Christian outrage(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — Christians have celebrated their “Holy Fire” ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. This year, the ceremony comes amid rising tensions with Israel, which imposed new restrictions on attendance that it said were needed for safety. Israel says it wants to prevent another disaster after a crowd stampede at a packed Jewish holy site last year left 45 people dead.

Christian leaders say there’s no need to alter a ceremony that has been held for centuries. Jerusalem is already on edge following days of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were found inside a...
Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say
Candlelight vigil
Independence Mayor Hill dies suddenly
CRFD stopped any further loss of property.
Dog dies in residential fire in northwest Cedar Rapids
Joshua Peters
Davenport man charged with homicide after vehicle pulled from Mississippi River near Muscatine
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung

Latest News

Tour boat with 26 aboard missing in frigid Japan waters
Tour boat with 26 aboard missing in frigid Japan waters
Some airlines are considering refunds or credits for passengers who don't want to fly with...
Afraid to fly with unmasked passengers? Select airlines offering refunds
Tornado
Iowa’s Oldest Oak Tree clings to life following EF-4 tornado
Dubuque city leaders ask people to help clean city parks in honor of Earth Day
Dubuque city leaders ask people to help clean city parks in honor of Earth Day