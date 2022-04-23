Iowa’s Oldest Oak Tree clings to life following EF-4 tornado

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa’s oldest oak tree is in danger after last month’s EF-4 tornado hit Madison County, KCCI’s Andrew Mollenbeck reports.

The bur oak, which stands in Pammel State Park, sprouted in 1634, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. That is nearly a full century before the birth of George Washington (1732).

“We’re not sure if it’s going to survive or not, but if it doesn’t survive, it’s going to become a critical habitat for woodpeckers and bats and all kinds of wildlife,” said Jessie Lowry, outreach coordinator for the Madison County Conservation Board.

Since the tornado, 150 dump truck loads of tree debris have been removed from Pammel State Park. Dozens of other oak trees there are also among Iowa’s oldest.

The campground at Pammel State Park reopened Wednesday. The entire cleanup is expected to take years.

