First Alert Storm Team programs weather radios in Peosta

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The First Alert Storm Team went out to Peosta Saturday morning. Joe, Kaj, and Jan spent Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon at the NICC North Parking Lot helping people program and learn to use their weather radio.

The First Alert Storm Team has several more Weather Radio Programing Events coming up.

Saturday, May 7th at the Kennedy Mall Parking Lot in Dubuque from 8 a.m. until noon.

Saturday, May 28th at the Downtown Farmer’s Market in Cedar Rapids from 7 a.m. until noon.

Saturday, June 11th at the KMRY Parking Lot in Cedar Rapids from 8 a.m. until noon.

Weather Radios will not be sold at any of the events, so make sure to bring your own WR 120 Weather Radio and 3 AA batteries. For more information on how to purchase a weather radio, click here.

