Firefighters extinguish Saturday morning Generals Mills fire.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids’ Joint Communications Agency dispatched firefighters to General Mills located at 4800 Edgewood Road SW at 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

At the scene, crews found hot spots where a vent stack touched the roof. Upon further investigation using thermal imaging they found an active fire in the ceiling along the vent stack. First responders used attack lines connected to on-site water supplies to extinguish the fire. After putting out the fire, they vented the roof, searching for more fires.

No one was injured due to the fire. Firefighters are investigating the fire’s cause.

