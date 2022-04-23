Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Firefighters extinguish Saturday morning Generals Mills fire.

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids’ Joint Communications Agency dispatched firefighters to General Mills located at 4800 Edgewood Road SW at 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

At the scene, crews found hot spots where a vent stack touched the roof. Upon further investigation using thermal imaging they found an active fire in the ceiling along the vent stack. First responders used attack lines connected to on-site water supplies to extinguish the fire. After putting out the fire, they vented the roof, searching for more fires.

No one was injured due to the fire. Firefighters are investigating the fire’s cause.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were found inside a...
Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say
Candlelight vigil
Independence Mayor Hill dies suddenly
CRFD stopped any further loss of property.
Dog dies in residential fire in northwest Cedar Rapids
Joshua Peters
Davenport man charged with homicide after vehicle pulled from Mississippi River near Muscatine
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung

Latest News

Israeli restrictions on 'Holy Fire' ignite Christian outrage
Israeli restrictions on ‘Holy Fire’ ignite Christian outrage
Tour boat with 26 aboard missing in frigid Japan waters
Tour boat with 26 aboard missing in frigid Japan waters
Tornado
Iowa’s Oldest Oak Tree clings to life following EF-4 tornado
Dubuque city leaders ask people to help clean city parks in honor of Earth Day
Dubuque city leaders ask people to help clean city parks in honor of Earth Day
First Alert Storm Team programs weather radios in Peosta
First Alert Storm Team programs weather radios in Peosta