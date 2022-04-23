Dubuque city leaders ask people to help clean city parks in honor of Earth Day

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is encouraging people to use the weekend to commemorate Earth Day by helping clean local parks. It’s part of the city’s Keep Dubuque Clean campaign.

City officials are asking people to help clean litter in local neighborhoods or parks. After, they can take a photo and post it to social media using the hashtag Keep Dubuque Clean. City leaders say if everybody does their part, the impact on the environment could be significant.

”It may seem like it’s a big challenge to do but if we all get out there I really think we can help minimize the amount of litter because litter is a significant challenge, it has a lot of environmental impacts, whether it gets into our water ways, it’s impact on wildlife. It is just an important thing for us to pick up.” Jake Jansen, the Dubuque Resource Management Supervisor explained.

Jansen says the goal is to create a better sense of community by helping keep Dubuque free of litter.

