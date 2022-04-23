Cedar Rapids Kernels excited to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “I mean the whole locker room was talking about it yesterday. It’s just really cool and I was actually there for the first time. It’s a really cool site and I’m looking forward to it,” said Cedar Rapids Kernels second baseman Anthony Prato.

“It’s super exciting for us. I heard that we’re one of two teams to be playing in that event. It’s a dream come true honestly. It’s a great movie, growing up I watched it all the time, so I’m excited,” said catcher Charles Mack.

The setting and backdrop is a perfect fit for the minor league Iowa baseball club.

“We’re the Kernels, so it kind of fits perfect,” said Mack.

The Kernels are set to take on the Quad Cities River Bandits in the second ever professional baseball game at one of America’s most iconic movie sites on August 9.

“Being from this area, for us and the Quad Cities, to be able to play over there at Dyersville and two local teams to be on the field and play there, makes it more fun for the fans and all the people who live in this area,” said Kernels Manager Brian Dinkelman.

Some of the players got to watch the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams last year.

“I was in rehab at the time, broke my hand, so I was able to watch it. It was a great game,” explained Prato. “You didn’t really know what was going on and then all of a sudden Kevin Costner walked out and I was like alright. I know what’s going on,” he added.

Mack and Dinkelman said they made sure they caught the highlights.

“We were playing at the time, but got to watch it on TV. There were a lot of home runs hit, so the ball kind of flies there,” said Mack. “We’ll see how it plays, but it looks like an awesome place to play. I’m super excited.”

“I watched a little bit of the game,” said Dinkelman. “We were playing at the time and I saw highlights. The whole game, the fans there, it’s a pretty neat atmosphere to be at. I know we’re excited to get the chance to play on that field.”

Having seen the famous baseball movie growing up, they didn’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind event just an hour away from their home field. Now, they’ll get to experience first-hand playing at this little piece of heaven.

“Just the whole atmosphere is going to be sweet. I know it’s a big league park, so the field is going to be awesome to play at. See if we can get some fans there, that’d be awesome to see too,” said Mack.

Both teams will wear throwback jerseys from their 1919 game. The Kernels will wear the Cedar Rapids Bunnies jerseys. The Quad Cities will be the Davenport Blue Sox.

