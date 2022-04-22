Show You Care
Oelwein man arrested in Independence after more than half a pound of marijuana found during traffic stop

Michael Gould
Michael Gould(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday at 3:42 pm, the Independence Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the 1800 block of 3rd Ave SE.

During the course of the traffic stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was performed and nine ounces of Marijuana and various paraphernalia were located in the vehicle.

The driver, Michael Gould of Oelwein, was placed under arrest. He was charged with:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana is a Class D Felony and is punishable by up to five (5) years imprisonment.
  • Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp – Marijuana is a Class D Felony and is punishable by up to five (5) years imprisonment.
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia is a simple misdemeanor and is punishable by up to thirty (30) days in jail.

Police say a follow-up investigation led to a joint search warrant being issued at an apartment in Oelwein with another male subject being taken into custody for various narcotics and paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants.

