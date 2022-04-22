Mid-Prairie High School club opens student-run thrift store to learn the ins and outs of running a business

WELLMAN, Iowa (KCRG) - A club at Mid-Prairie officially welcomed customers to The Thrift Shop on Friday.

Lilou Bachy was one of the many students who helped open The Thrift Shop.

It’s an entirely student-run second hand store in downtown Wellman.

“I expressed interest in knowing how to run a business in case in my profession, if I wanted to potentially do it myself instead of being hired by someone else,” she told TV-9.

The idea came from her teacher.

“She came to us and asked if this was something we wanted to do because she knew there was interest in the community and the closest thrift store to here is maybe 30-45 minutes away,” said Bachy.

Sarah O’Rourke teaches Family and Consumer Science at Mid-Prairie and leads the Family Career Community Leaders of America club, or FCCLA.

“The Thrift Store can really benefit our students and our school and our community is really just the jackpot for student business,” said O’Rourke.

She threw out the idea to administration several years ago. But as with most projects, the pandemic put it on pause.

Even through the years of waiting to make this store into a reality, students like Mya Miller were eager to get involved.

“I sounds cool to say, ‘Yeah, I helped open up a thrift shop in my hometown,” Miller told TV-9.

Almost all the supplies, including the merchandise were donated by community members. And the most expensive thing in the store is $12.

Miller says this concept is not only great for her and her peers to learn the ins and outs of running a business, but it also helps community members with financial responsibility on their mind.

“If it were me and I was not part of it, I would be so excited because saving up for college and everything else, I would be really excited to be able to come here and get some really nice things,” said Miller.

Because it’s student-run, the store is open just a few days a week during limited business hours.

But the students say they hope to become successful enough to open up the thrift shop seven days a week.

