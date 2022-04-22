Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Mid-Prairie High School club opens student-run thrift store to learn the ins and outs of running a business

Mid-Prairie High School club opens student-run thrift store to learn the ins and outs of...
Mid-Prairie High School club opens student-run thrift store to learn the ins and outs of running a business
By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLMAN, Iowa (KCRG) - A club at Mid-Prairie officially welcomed customers to The Thrift Shop on Friday.

Lilou Bachy was one of the many students who helped open The Thrift Shop.

It’s an entirely student-run second hand store in downtown Wellman.

“I expressed interest in knowing how to run a business in case in my profession, if I wanted to potentially do it myself instead of being hired by someone else,” she told TV-9.

The idea came from her teacher.

“She came to us and asked if this was something we wanted to do because she knew there was interest in the community and the closest thrift store to here is maybe 30-45 minutes away,” said Bachy.

Sarah O’Rourke teaches Family and Consumer Science at Mid-Prairie and leads the Family Career Community Leaders of America club, or FCCLA.

“The Thrift Store can really benefit our students and our school and our community is really just the jackpot for student business,” said O’Rourke.

She threw out the idea to administration several years ago. But as with most projects, the pandemic put it on pause.

Even through the years of waiting to make this store into a reality, students like Mya Miller were eager to get involved.

“I sounds cool to say, ‘Yeah, I helped open up a thrift shop in my hometown,” Miller told TV-9.

Almost all the supplies, including the merchandise were donated by community members. And the most expensive thing in the store is $12.

Miller says this concept is not only great for her and her peers to learn the ins and outs of running a business, but it also helps community members with financial responsibility on their mind.

“If it were me and I was not part of it, I would be so excited because saving up for college and everything else, I would be really excited to be able to come here and get some really nice things,” said Miller.

Because it’s student-run, the store is open just a few days a week during limited business hours.

But the students say they hope to become successful enough to open up the thrift shop seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Lee Kasper
Oskaloosa man accused of sexually abusing woman in Cedar Rapids
CRFD stopped any further loss of property.
Dog dies in residential fire in northwest Cedar Rapids
Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were found inside a...
Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say
41-year-old Chad Bell was named the Treasurer for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club in...
President of Lone Tree Wrestling Club pleads guilty to stealing thousands
Final preparations taking place the day before the Chicago White Sox take on the New York...
Cedar Rapids Kernels to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams

Latest News

Bettendorf nonprofit brings prosthetics to Ukraine
Bettendorf nonprofit sending prosthetics to Ukraine
Bettendorf nonprofit brings prosthetics to Ukraine
Bettendorf nonprofit sending prosthetics to Ukraine
Joshua Peters
Davenport man charged with homicide after vehicle pulled from Mississippi River near Muscatine
Straw purchases involve one person purchasing an item, typically a firearm, for someone is is...
Iowa City man and woman sentenced in federal firearms case