Man accused of killing 10-year-old has trial moved to Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for the man charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has moved out of Scott County, and into Linn County.

Henry Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping for the death of Terrell. Court documents show Dinkins filed for a change of venue - citing too much pre-trial publicity. The motion for the change of venue was granted and moved to Linn County.

Police found cleaning supplies and an ax with blood on it in the trunk of his car. Her remains were found in March of last year near DeWitt.

If convicted per Iowa law - Dinkins faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

