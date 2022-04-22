Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Let’s play 2: Baseball, football combo tests few who do both

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Brody Brecht’s schedule is so full that sometimes he makes notes as a reminder of where he needs to be and when.

The Iowa freshman is working double-duty this spring as a pitcher on the baseball team and a wide receiver on the football team.

Brecht is among at least a half-dozen Division I athletes who are playing baseball and participating in spring football this year.

Others are Kansas outfielder-running back Devin Neal and first baseman-tight end Trevor Kardell, Michigan outfielder-linebacker Joey Velasquez, Georgia outfielder-receiver Randon Jernigan, Citadel outfielder-defensive back Dominick Poole and St. Thomas (Minnesota) pitcher-punter Kolby Gartner.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Lee Kasper
Oskaloosa man accused of sexually abusing woman in Cedar Rapids
41-year-old Chad Bell was named the Treasurer for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club in...
President of Lone Tree Wrestling Club pleads guilty to stealing thousands
Anyone with information about this is asked to call Investigator Trai Bunch at the Iowa City...
Iowa City Police looking for persons of interest in assault case
Final preparations taking place the day before the Chicago White Sox take on the New York...
Cedar Rapids Kernels to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 65 dogs and puppies "in terrible condition" from a...
65 dogs ‘in terrible condition’ rescued in Keokuk County

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Jayden Stafford
Athlete of the Week: Jayden Stafford
Iowa Hawkeye fans can nominate a new song for Hawkeye wave
Iowa Hawkeye fans can nominate a new song for Hawkeye wave
City High's McCleary becomes program's first to commit to wrestling in college
City High’s McCleary becomes program’s first to commit to wrestling in college
It’s been five years since the wave started. A tradition where fans take a moment to put...
Iowa Hawkeye fans can nominate a new song for Hawkeye wave