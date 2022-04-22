Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Kirkwood to move to four day work week over the summer

By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kirkwood work-week will look a little different this summer as they start a new four-day work week pilot program.

Staff who don’t have class on Friday will have the day off.

“This is directly related to gas prices and inflation,” said Kirkwood Community College Director of Media Justin Hoehn.

Hoehn said staff would save money on gas traveling back and forth to campus, and the school would save on its electricity bill and air conditioning.

Classes on Friday will still happen, and teachers will be at school to teach those classes. This will only impact staff who would normally be at the office Friday who don’t have classes. They have changed summer hours over the last several years, but said this pilot program was the first time they took Friday off entirely.

“We are going to take a look at the summer hour’s program after the summer and see what worked and what didn’t,” said Hoehn. “It may or may not come back next summer in the same manner, or if we need to, we can tweak it slightly.”

Kirkwood will go back to a five-day work week during the fall.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Lee Kasper
Oskaloosa man accused of sexually abusing woman in Cedar Rapids
41-year-old Chad Bell was named the Treasurer for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club in...
President of Lone Tree Wrestling Club pleads guilty to stealing thousands
Anyone with information about this is asked to call Investigator Trai Bunch at the Iowa City...
Iowa City Police looking for persons of interest in assault case
Final preparations taking place the day before the Chicago White Sox take on the New York...
Cedar Rapids Kernels to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 65 dogs and puppies "in terrible condition" from a...
65 dogs ‘in terrible condition’ rescued in Keokuk County

Latest News

Iowa is joining a national effort to send security support to the U.S. border with Mexico.
Gov. Reynolds joins 25 other governors to form ‘Border Strike Force’
A bill in Florida that would strip Disney of its special self-government status is heading to...
Florida lawmakers pass bill to end Disney's special self-government status
The University of Iowa wants Hawkeye fans to nominate a new song for the Hawkeye wave.
University of Iowa asks Hawkeye fans to nominate new song for wave
President Biden announces more military aid for Ukraine