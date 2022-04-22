Kirkwood to move to four day work week over the summer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kirkwood work-week will look a little different this summer as they start a new four-day work week pilot program.

Staff who don’t have class on Friday will have the day off.

“This is directly related to gas prices and inflation,” said Kirkwood Community College Director of Media Justin Hoehn.

Hoehn said staff would save money on gas traveling back and forth to campus, and the school would save on its electricity bill and air conditioning.

Classes on Friday will still happen, and teachers will be at school to teach those classes. This will only impact staff who would normally be at the office Friday who don’t have classes. They have changed summer hours over the last several years, but said this pilot program was the first time they took Friday off entirely.

“We are going to take a look at the summer hour’s program after the summer and see what worked and what didn’t,” said Hoehn. “It may or may not come back next summer in the same manner, or if we need to, we can tweak it slightly.”

Kirkwood will go back to a five-day work week during the fall.

