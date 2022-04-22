Show You Care
Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s persistent flirtation with another White House run is doing little to discourage other potential Republican candidates from stepping up their activity in Iowa, the state that will formally launch the nomination process.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quietly finished his fifth trip to Iowa last week, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning a statewide trip this summer. Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit western Iowa this weekend.

Pence’s trip is particularly notable since he spent the better part of four years in lockstep with Trump. It provides further evidence that Pence is considering his political future without regard to Trump’s plans.

