Iowa City man and woman sentenced in federal firearms case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been sentenced to federal prison after being identified as part of a large-scale police investigation.

32-year-old Whitney Claybon and 35-year-old John Vest-Walker were identified during a “straw purchasing” investigation known as Operation Scarecrow. Straw purchases involve one person purchasing an item, typically a firearm, for someone is is legally unable to do so.

The investigation found that Vest-Walker purchased 13 firearms between May 2020 and January 2021, but only possessed one himself. Law enforcement recovered seven firearms of his from felons, drug users, and others banned from possessing firearms. Vest-Walker also falsified an ATF Form indicating he was the actual purchaser of the firearm while knowingly transferring the weapons to others.

On January 4th, 2021 Claybon gave money to Vest-Walker to purchase a firearm for her. Police conducted a search warrant at Claybon’s residence and found ammunition. Claybon admitted to investigators to knowing Vest-Walker was flipping firearms. A firearm was recovered at one of Claybon’s relatives.

Claybon was charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition. Vest-Walker was charged with being a drug user in possession of a firearm, false statement during a purchase of a firearm, and conspiracy. Both Claybon and Vest-Walker pled guilty to the charges.

Claybon was sentenced to 27 months in prison with three years of supervised release. Vest Walker was sentenced to 37 months in prison and three years release.

Operation Scarecrow has resulted in three people being sentenced to federal prison so far with three more awaiting sentencing.

