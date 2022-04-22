Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Independence Mayor Hill dies suddenly

Candlelight vigil
Candlelight vigil(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Independence Mayor Robert Hill died suddenly, according to city officials.

Hill began serving as mayor of the city on Jan. 1, after serving for more than a decade on the city council.

“Bob’s love of family as well as enthusiasm for, and commitment to the City of Independence will always be remembered,” the city said in the Facebook post. “We’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to Bob’s wife, Audrey, their daughters, Beth, Erin, Laura, and their families.”

The city did not provide a cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Lee Kasper
Oskaloosa man accused of sexually abusing woman in Cedar Rapids
41-year-old Chad Bell was named the Treasurer for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club in...
President of Lone Tree Wrestling Club pleads guilty to stealing thousands
CRFD stopped any further loss of property.
Dog dies in residential fire in northwest Cedar Rapids
Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were found inside a...
Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say
Final preparations taking place the day before the Chicago White Sox take on the New York...
Cedar Rapids Kernels to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams

Latest News

The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
‘Easter Santa Bunny’ cited as prosecutor in Iowa cases
Iowa is joining a national effort to send security support to the U.S. border with Mexico.
Gov. Reynolds joins 25 other governors to form ‘Border Strike Force’
A bill in Florida that would strip Disney of its special self-government status is heading to...
Florida lawmakers pass bill to end Disney's special self-government status
The University of Iowa wants Hawkeye fans to nominate a new song for the Hawkeye wave.
University of Iowa asks Hawkeye fans to nominate new song for wave