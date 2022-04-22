Independence Mayor Hill dies suddenly

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Independence Mayor Robert Hill died suddenly, according to city officials.

Hill began serving as mayor of the city on Jan. 1, after serving for more than a decade on the city council.

“Bob’s love of family as well as enthusiasm for, and commitment to the City of Independence will always be remembered,” the city said in the Facebook post. “We’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to Bob’s wife, Audrey, their daughters, Beth, Erin, Laura, and their families.”

The city did not provide a cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.