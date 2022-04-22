Heavy rain possible today, totals over an inch likely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for heavy rainfall today and a Flood Watch has been issued for portions of east-central Iowa through 7pm. Heavy rainfall rates may occur, especially this morning, which may lead to ponding of water on roadways and localized flash flooding. Small rivers and streams may also be at risk for quick rises. Rainfall totals over an inch continue to look likely with a swath of 2″+ possible over portions of eastern Iowa by the time it wraps up around mid-afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s by evening. Looking ahead to tomorrow, plan on a warm and windy day with highs surging well into the 70s. A cold front looks to move in late in the day which will probably bring some scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow night. There’s a risk of strong to severe weather in the area with the front, mainly in the form of gusty wind. Plan on cooler and windy weather on Sunday.

