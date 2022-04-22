Show You Care
Five Des Moines shooting suspects plead not guilty; head to trial in June

Five of the teenage suspects in the deadly shooting that took place outside Des Moines East...
Five of the teenage suspects in the deadly shooting that took place outside Des Moines East High School are pleading not guilty
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Five of the teenage suspects in the deadly shooting that took place outside Des Moines East High School are pleading not guilty

While 10 teens in total are charged with the shooting, five of the teens (Octavio Lopez, Manuel Buezo, Romeo Perdomo, Henry Valladares Amaya, and Daniel Hernandez) will head to trial after pleading not guilty.

Two of the suspects will be tried in juvenile court while three had their arraignment hearings pushed back to May.

The jury trial is set for June 27th, 2022.

