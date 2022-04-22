Firefighters respond to residential fire in northwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 7:10 pm Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a call of a house on fire at the corner of Sue Ln NW and Julia Dr. NW.

Fighterfighers on scene reported smoke coming from the residence. Crews say residents were not inside and no one was injured. CRFD stopped any further loss of property.

Emergency crews ask that people stay out of the area as they continue working. Nearby roads are currently blocked off.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.