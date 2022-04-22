Fairfield Student Council hosting fundraiser to raise money for scholarship in Nohema Graber’s name

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Fairfield High School’s Student Council is organizing a fundraiser in order to raise proceeds that would go to a scholarship in Nohema Graber’s name.

“Walk for Nohema will be a community gathering on April 23rd, 2022 at 10:00 am - 12:00 pm where friends and family can walk, run, or ride a bike through Chautauqua Park. A silent auction during the walk will conclude at 11:45 am.

Graber’s body was found at Chautauqua Park on November 3rd, 2021. Two teens that went to Fairfield High School where Graber taught, Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, are both charged with her murder.

T-Shirts will also be for sale ahead of the event. You can purchase them at the link here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.