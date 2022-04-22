Show You Care
Dog dies in residential fire in northwest Cedar Rapids

CRFD stopped any further loss of property.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 7:10 pm Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a call of a house on fire at the corner of Sue Ln NW and Julia Dr. NW.

Fighterfighers on scene reported smoke coming from the residence and quickly made entry through the front door. They proceeded to the upper level and found fire and heavy smoke on the upper level. They were able to locate and extinguish a fire in the kitchen.

Additional crews entered and searched both levels to confirm no one was home. Two dogs were home at the time of the fire, only one survived.

Three people were displaced from the home due to the fire.

