Davenport man charged with homicide after vehicle pulled from Mississippi River near Muscatine

Joshua Peters
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Davenport has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle after authorities found his vehicle submerged in the Mississippi River.

On Thursday, April 21st, at 11:01 pm officials received a call of a disturbance at the Fairport Rec Area. Deputies responded but were unable to locate anything at the time. Friday at 12:06 am, a little over an hour after the initial call, officials received a report that an adult male was missing from the Fairport Rec Area. Deputies responded to the scene and determined this was related to the earlier call.

At 12:23 am Muscatine authorities received yet another call from a resident who contacted police to inform them that a male had shown up at their residence. Deputies identified the man as 36-year-old Joshua Scott Peters.

Investigators determined that Peters was operating a vehicle with the missing adult male when an accident occurred.

Based on the information obtained by investigators, a crash location was determined.

Muscatine County Search and Rescue located the vehicle just south of the boat ramp at Clarks Ferry Recreational Area in Montpelier submerged in the Mississippi River. The missing adult male was found dead inside the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Peters was arrested and charged with:

  • Homicide by Vehicle
  • Death or Personal Injuries
  • Theft 1st Degree
  • Driving While Barred

