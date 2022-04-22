Cedar Rapids School District re-outlines reasons for cutting Metro daycare

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District sent a letter to families on Friday, explaining why they’re shutting down a daycare at Metro High School.

The School District announced on April 6th that the daycare, which is free to students, would close at the end of the school year.

Students held a walk-out at Metro on Wednesday. One student, who has a one-year-old in the daycare, says it’s likely the only reason she’s able to graduate this year.

The district laid out much of the same information that it previously sent, citing that declining participation was the main factor. In 2009 to 2010, 51 children related to students and 10 related to staff attended the daycare. This year, there are 13 total kids in the program.

Though the program is free for students, the district pays more than $418,000 in programming costs. That’s money the district says will go to new music and businesses courses at Metro.

The district says it will work with students to find options for daycare services next year and beyond.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.