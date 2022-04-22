Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office says Waterloo Officer was ‘justified’ in November 2021 shooting

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - After reviewing the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s examination of an officer-involved shooting, the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office has concluded that the shooting was ‘justified.’

On November 16th, 2021, Brent Boggess was fatally shot after eating multiple police units during a nine-minute pursuit. Officer Ken Schaaf discharged his firearm after Boggess rammed his truck into a police patrol vehicle.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation concluded that Boggess led police on a dangerous chase through residential areas, ignored law enforcement instructions to stop, and attempted to strike a marked patrol car and officer with his vehicle,

The Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office concluded that based on the facts of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s case, that Officer Schaaf was justified in his use of force.

In their conclusion they wrote:

“...Boggess’ initial encounter with law enforcement and the ensuing nine-minute, multi-vehicle pursuit through residential areas of Waterloo demonstrate that Boggess presented a substantial risk to himself, officers, and to the community. Boggess’ repeated attempts to deliberately ram law enforcement with his truck establish that Boggess had a reckless and wanton disregard for the lives and safety of himself and others. The evidence demonstrates that Boggess, quite unfortunately, could not and would not be reasoned with, even while Officers attempted diligently to speak with Boggess, in hopes of getting him out of his vehicle and ending the pursuit without any use of force....”

The Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office will now wait for the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to do their own separate analysis of the incident.

