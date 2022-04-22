Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Bettendorf nonprofit sending prosthetics to Ukraine

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (WQAD) - Clubfoot Solutions, a nonprofit out of Bettendorf, is providing braces to Ukrainian children for free.

Todd Becker, who runs the nonprofit, says they’ve been sending the braces to Ukraine since 2016, and that they know the need is still there despite the war.

The shoes are worn by kids in need anytime they’re sleeping. During the day they take the brace off and are free to move around to build up muscle in their feet and ankles.

“They kind of call them their ‘night-night shoes.’ You know, which is just kind of neat. The parents kind of call them that. There are about 200,000 babies born every year with clubfoot throughout the world,” Becker said.

Becker’s supplier on the ground in Ukraine has taken up arms and is ready to fight in his hometown if it comes to it. On top of that, he continues to connect the kids in his care to the braces, focusing on areas that have been heavily attacked by Russia.

“He’s trying to make sure if they’re getting displaced from their homes, that those children have the braces that they need because we don’t know how long they’re going to be displaced,” Becker said.

Each brace costs about $25 to make. Through shipping costs and mark-ups, the braces are usually sold in other countries for around $75. Right now, they’re entirely free in Ukraine.

“Obviously they have to mark it up because of the shipping costs and that type of stuff. But typically it’s under $75 in our lower resource countries, for those families,” Becker said. “We’re taking care of shipping everything to him. And we’ll do that as long as we need to until Ukraine is back on its feet.”

Clubfoot Solutions is taking donations on their website to help continue offering the braces free of charge in Ukraine. You can donate to the cause here.

There are also photos and information on the kids directly being impacted by Clubfoot Solutions.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Lee Kasper
Oskaloosa man accused of sexually abusing woman in Cedar Rapids
CRFD stopped any further loss of property.
Dog dies in residential fire in northwest Cedar Rapids
Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were found inside a...
Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say
41-year-old Chad Bell was named the Treasurer for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club in...
President of Lone Tree Wrestling Club pleads guilty to stealing thousands
Final preparations taking place the day before the Chicago White Sox take on the New York...
Cedar Rapids Kernels to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams

Latest News

Mid-Prairie High School club opens student-run thrift store to learn the ins and outs of...
Mid-Prairie High School club opens student-run thrift store to learn the ins and outs of running a business
Bettendorf nonprofit brings prosthetics to Ukraine
Bettendorf nonprofit sending prosthetics to Ukraine
Joshua Peters
Davenport man charged with homicide after vehicle pulled from Mississippi River near Muscatine
Straw purchases involve one person purchasing an item, typically a firearm, for someone is is...
Iowa City man and woman sentenced in federal firearms case