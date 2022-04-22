Bettendorf nonprofit sending prosthetics to Ukraine

BETTENDORF, Iowa (WQAD) - Clubfoot Solutions, a nonprofit out of Bettendorf, is providing braces to Ukrainian children for free.

Todd Becker, who runs the nonprofit, says they’ve been sending the braces to Ukraine since 2016, and that they know the need is still there despite the war.

The shoes are worn by kids in need anytime they’re sleeping. During the day they take the brace off and are free to move around to build up muscle in their feet and ankles.

“They kind of call them their ‘night-night shoes.’ You know, which is just kind of neat. The parents kind of call them that. There are about 200,000 babies born every year with clubfoot throughout the world,” Becker said.

Becker’s supplier on the ground in Ukraine has taken up arms and is ready to fight in his hometown if it comes to it. On top of that, he continues to connect the kids in his care to the braces, focusing on areas that have been heavily attacked by Russia.

“He’s trying to make sure if they’re getting displaced from their homes, that those children have the braces that they need because we don’t know how long they’re going to be displaced,” Becker said.

Each brace costs about $25 to make. Through shipping costs and mark-ups, the braces are usually sold in other countries for around $75. Right now, they’re entirely free in Ukraine.

“Obviously they have to mark it up because of the shipping costs and that type of stuff. But typically it’s under $75 in our lower resource countries, for those families,” Becker said. “We’re taking care of shipping everything to him. And we’ll do that as long as we need to until Ukraine is back on its feet.”

Clubfoot Solutions is taking donations on their website to help continue offering the braces free of charge in Ukraine. You can donate to the cause here.

There are also photos and information on the kids directly being impacted by Clubfoot Solutions.

