A wonderful day ahead, storms return to the area tomorrow morning

Plan on a beautiful day! Highs will be in the 60s with light wind. Enjoy it, as storms return late tonight into tomorrow morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is the bright spot of the week. While there might be an early morning pocket of fog, expect clearing sky, light wind and highs generally in the 60s this afternoon. Already by tonight, the next system is on the move with a good chance of showers and storms after midnight. These storms will affect the area tomorrow morning and unlike our last system, heavy rain looks like a good potential with this one. Totals over an inch appear likely from Cedar Rapids and points south with a possibility for a swath of 2″+ to occur. Within the strongest storms, small hail may also occur. Look for the activity to move east during the afternoon with the highs for the day occurring in the evening. On Saturday, a severe risk exists with any storms that form later in the day. Stay tuned!

Hail