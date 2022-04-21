Wilson’s Orchard & Farm supports four employees as their family members experience war in Ukraine firsthand

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Yuriy God has worked at the Wilson’s Orchard & Farm for 6 years. Every chance he gets, he sends money or supplies to his wife and children in Ukraine.

“We are lucky because we are here, and we can work, we can earn money, we can send as much as we can to our families,” he told TV-9.

When he his home six years ago tensions were high between Ukraine and Russia, but it was nothing compared to what has happened recently.

“Even talking on the phone is hard. Very often it’s, ‘I have to go to the basement because there’s alarms starting right now,” said God.

He says he’s thankful to be working alongside three other men experiencing the same hardships he and his family are. Especially in a place like Iowa City.

“Everything here in Iowa, Iowa City reminds about home in Ukraine. Because I always say that even grass, plants, everything around are the same as Ukraine, very similar landscaping,” said God.

Co-Owner of Wilson’s Orchard, Paul Rasch, says these men are part of his family in every sense of the word.

“They are midwestern in their sensibilities, they love to joke around, they are a fun-loving, hard-working, really responsible group of guys,” said Rasch.

Both Rasch and God say any support from Eastern Iowa is appreciated, but the acknowledgement of how painful the war is for these men, is what means the most.

“Together with them we’ve tried to work out as best we can how to keep their families safe, how to keep their communication with their families. It’s just an ongoing thing,” said Rasch.

When we asked God what, if anything, Eastern Iowans can do to help him, his family and other Ukrainians, he told me any verified charity that would help Ukraine is a great place to start.

Charities like World Central Kitchen or Save the Children are certified non-profits that are making efforts to help people in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.