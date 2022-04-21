Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Wilson’s Orchard & Farm supports four employees as their family members experience war in Ukraine firsthand

Wilson’s Orchard & Farm supports four employees as their family members experience war in...
Wilson’s Orchard & Farm supports four employees as their family members experience war in Ukraine firsthand
By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Yuriy God has worked at the Wilson’s Orchard & Farm for 6 years. Every chance he gets, he sends money or supplies to his wife and children in Ukraine.

“We are lucky because we are here, and we can work, we can earn money, we can send as much as we can to our families,” he told TV-9.

When he his home six years ago tensions were high between Ukraine and Russia, but it was nothing compared to what has happened recently.

“Even talking on the phone is hard. Very often it’s, ‘I have to go to the basement because there’s alarms starting right now,” said God.

He says he’s thankful to be working alongside three other men experiencing the same hardships he and his family are. Especially in a place like Iowa City.

“Everything here in Iowa, Iowa City reminds about home in Ukraine. Because I always say that even grass, plants, everything around are the same as Ukraine, very similar landscaping,” said God.

Co-Owner of Wilson’s Orchard, Paul Rasch, says these men are part of his family in every sense of the word.

“They are midwestern in their sensibilities, they love to joke around, they are a fun-loving, hard-working, really responsible group of guys,” said Rasch.

Both Rasch and God say any support from Eastern Iowa is appreciated, but the acknowledgement of how painful the war is for these men, is what means the most.

“Together with them we’ve tried to work out as best we can how to keep their families safe, how to keep their communication with their families. It’s just an ongoing thing,” said Rasch.

When we asked God what, if anything, Eastern Iowans can do to help him, his family and other Ukrainians, he told me any verified charity that would help Ukraine is a great place to start.

Charities like World Central Kitchen or Save the Children are certified non-profits that are making efforts to help people in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters and police responded to a fire early Wednesday morning in the area of 7th Street...
Firefighters extinguish fire at downtown Cedar Rapids strip mall
41-year-old Chad Bell was named the Treasurer for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club in...
President of Lone Tree Wrestling Club pleads guilty to stealing thousands
Anyone with information about this is asked to call Investigator Trai Bunch at the Iowa City...
Iowa City Police looking for persons of interest in assault case
Dimione Walker
Prosecutor: Uncooperative witnesses made it difficult to put Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect in prison
The Flenkers are inviting people within their doors to enjoy your favorite brews and pick up...
Thew Brewing set to cease operations

Latest News

CedarRapids police were able to interview witnesses and observe video surveillance that led...
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day drug robbery
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Biden administration warned migration could rise after U.S. health officials announced a...
Gov. Reynolds joins 25 other governors to form ‘Border Strike Force’
In March 2022, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a potential theft and...
Waukon woman accused of stealing more than $10,000 from Winneshiek County employer