West Liberty city council meets as fire dept. threatens to resign

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of West Liberty is running out of time to reach an agreement with its volunteer fire department, before every member resigns.

Earlier this month, the department sent a letter to the city, threatening to resign if the city doesn’t change how they divide up financial resources.

Members accused the city of demanding complete control of the department and finances without transparency, harassing volunteers, and stalling to hire more EMS personnel.

The city responded to the letter, calling the accusations either wrong or unfounded.

The city council met Tuesday night, and several members of the public spoke on the matter, including volunteer firefighters.

They demanded answers from the city, especially on how funding is being divided.

City leaders said they want to reach a compromise, but also want to be prepared in case they can’t.

If the two sides can’t reach one, the city could lose its entire fire department.

“It is the city’s job to make sure people aren’t left without services,” West Liberty Mayor Katherine McCullough said during the meeting. “So while we are very much unified on council to have a comfortable resolution for everybody, we also have to make sure, should that not happen, that the citizens aren’t left without fire protection and EMS services.”

The city said it would find coverage for emergency response services if the two sides don’t reach an agreement by the May first deadline.

