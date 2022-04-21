Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Waukon woman accused of stealing more than $10,000 from Winneshiek County employer

In March 2022, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a potential theft and...
In March 2022, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a potential theft and fraud case. Business owners discovered a large amount of money was taken without the business’s consent.(unsplash.com)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In March 2022, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a potential theft and fraud case. Business owners discovered a large amount of money was taken without the business’s consent.

Police interviewed 50-year-old Heather Migliore from Wakon about taking and spending funds for personal use over the time she worked with the company. Migliore not only admitted to taking the funds and deleting records to cover the checks that she issued to herself, but also to using the company stamp to put the owner’s signature on the checks.

Migliore was charged with Ongoing Criminal Conduct, Theft in the First Degree, Fraudulent Practice in the 1st Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card over $10,000, and Forgery.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters and police responded to a fire early Wednesday morning in the area of 7th Street...
Firefighters extinguish fire at downtown Cedar Rapids strip mall
41-year-old Chad Bell was named the Treasurer for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club in...
President of Lone Tree Wrestling Club pleads guilty to stealing thousands
Anyone with information about this is asked to call Investigator Trai Bunch at the Iowa City...
Iowa City Police looking for persons of interest in assault case
Dimione Walker
Prosecutor: Uncooperative witnesses made it difficult to put Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect in prison
The Flenkers are inviting people within their doors to enjoy your favorite brews and pick up...
Thew Brewing set to cease operations

Latest News

The Biden administration warned migration could rise after U.S. health officials announced a...
Gov. Reynolds joins 25 other governors to form ‘Border Strike Force’
Marion Aquatic Center
Parks and Rec Director presents Marion Aquatic Center plan options
City performs controlled burns
Seminole Valley Park performs controlled burns
Jury trial scheduled for Ottumwa teacher charged in sexual exploitation case