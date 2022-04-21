Waukon woman accused of stealing more than $10,000 from Winneshiek County employer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In March 2022, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a potential theft and fraud case. Business owners discovered a large amount of money was taken without the business’s consent.

Police interviewed 50-year-old Heather Migliore from Wakon about taking and spending funds for personal use over the time she worked with the company. Migliore not only admitted to taking the funds and deleting records to cover the checks that she issued to herself, but also to using the company stamp to put the owner’s signature on the checks.

Migliore was charged with Ongoing Criminal Conduct, Theft in the First Degree, Fraudulent Practice in the 1st Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card over $10,000, and Forgery.

