Waukee couple charged with child endangerment after overdosing while driving

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple has been charged with child endangerment after falling unconscious behind the wheel with an infant in the car.

Police say that on April 17th, Jake Stratton and Brittney Ballinger were driving with their 3-month-old infant in the car, when they took fentanyl causing both of them to pass out behind the wheel and Ballinger to overdose.

Officers on the scene say Stratton and Ballinger were found unconscious with the car stopped but the gear in drive. Ballinger was reportedly slumped over the infant from an apparent drug overdose.

Police found a small loosely tied clear baggy of a white substance that field-tested positive for Fentanyl. The baggy was found a few inches away from the infant.

Stratton and Ballinger were not physically or mentally capable to care for the 3-month-old infant and Ballinger posed a suffocation hazard to the infant as she was unconscious on top of it.

Officers also say the location of the Fentanyl was close enough to the baby that it posed a significant exposure due to the lack of secure packaging.

Stratton was charged with Neglect or Abandonment of a Dependent Person and Operating While Under the Influence 2nd Offense.

Ballinger was charged with Neglect or Abandonment of a Dependent Person and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Offense

