Waterloo Police charge man in connection with January murder

Eugene Love Jr.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have charged a man in connection with a January shooting and murder.

Police say that at 9:57 pm on January 8th, they responded to a 911 call for a shooting in progress on the 500 block of Bradway Street. Officers located the victim, Courtney Harris, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately rendered first aid until the Waterloo Fire Department arrived. Harris was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

On April 21st, 2022, Waterloo Police charged 20-year-old Eugene Love Jr. with 1st Degree Murder in connection with Courtney Harris’ death.

Love was already in custody for a firearms possession charge.

