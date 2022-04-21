Waterloo Police asking for public assistance in regard to recent robberies

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -Waterloo Police are asking community members for information they might have in relation to recent armed robberies that occurred in the city over the past two weeks.

Chief Joel Fitzgerald advised, “Employees and store patrons should remain diligent in reporting any suspicious activities you notice; absolutely 9-1-1 if you believe a crime is occurring. Be good witnesses versus trying to intervene.”

One instance occurred on April 19th, when police responded to a report of a robbery at the Dollar General Store located in the 1600 block of Idaho Street. A male (seen above) approached a cashier, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The male left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and other items.

Police ask people to provide a description and direction or method of travel the suspect used when calling dispatch. If the suspect(s) leave in a vehicle and you observe a license plate or the make and model of the vehicle, and it can be safely documented, make a note of that info also. Waterloo Police appreciate any information the public can relay about any/all suspicious activities in our community.

If you have any information please contact the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477)

