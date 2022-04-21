Storms Bring Heavy Rain

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Tonight the next system is on the move with showers and storms. These storms will affect the area Friday morning. Heavy rain looks like a good potential as these storms develop. Totals over an inch appear likely with a possibility for 2″+ in some locations. Small hail will also be a threat, but overall severe weather chances look minimal. After a warm Saturday, with highs well into the 70s, a severe risk exists with any storms that form later in the day. Have a great night!

