Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Senator Chuck Grassley addresses inflation & other concerns at meeting in Onawa

Senator Chuck Grassley addresses the public at his meeting in Onawa.
Senator Chuck Grassley addresses the public at his meeting in Onawa.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONAWA, IA (KTIV) - U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa addressed questions about inflation and trust in the federal government at a town hall meeting in Onawa Wednesday afternoon.

The Republican blamed the Biden administration’s energy policies for adding to the recent increase in inflation.

Grassley also said the administration’s immigration policy has added to inflationary pressures, saying, “People don’t like it that the president of the United States isn’t enforcing our immigration laws.”

Grassley also addressed questions from locals worried about how the rising price of meat will affect farming and ranching. He says he and U.S. Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska have a plan to help.

“In Nebraska and Iowa, you can’t sometimes get a market,” said Grassley. “Or if you do, maybe you can’t deliver your cattle in 30 days. So Fischer and I have a legislation that will guarantee these farmers a fair price, and also that they’ll be able to market their cattle within 14 days.”

Grassley also mentioned bipartisanship is the key to restoring the nation’s trust in the national government.

He believes that holding face-to-face meetings, and addressing people’s concerns, are the key to being a representative of the people of Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters and police responded to a fire early Wednesday morning in the area of 7th Street...
Firefighters extinguish fire at downtown Cedar Rapids strip mall
41-year-old Chad Bell was named the Treasurer for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club in...
President of Lone Tree Wrestling Club pleads guilty to stealing thousands
Dimione Walker
Prosecutor: Uncooperative witnesses made it difficult to put Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect in prison
Anyone with information about this is asked to call Investigator Trai Bunch at the Iowa City...
Iowa City Police looking for persons of interest in assault case
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes

Latest News

Timothy Rush
Bond hearing set for man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting
Iowa received more than $53 million from tobacco companies as part of a 24-year-old settlement...
Iowa receives $53 million in tobacco settlement
An Iowa State veterinary professor helps save a puppy rescued from a puppy mill in southern Iowa.
Iowa State professor adopts dog rescued from puppy mill
During the pandemic, an Ankeny dad created a Facebook group aiming to connect other dads and...
Ankeny dad creates Facebook group to connect with other dads amid pandemic forced isolation
A bond hearing is set for today for one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in...
Bond hearing set for man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting