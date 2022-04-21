Oskaloosa man accused of sexually abusing woman in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested and charged a man for sexually abusing a woman in Cedar Rapids.

Police say that 24-year-old Matthew Kasper from Oskaloosa committed a sex act on a woman while she was unable to give consent in the presence of several witnesses back on November 24, 2021.

Investigators have reported that Kasper has admitted to doing this but has claimed it was an accident.

Police have charged him with Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree.

