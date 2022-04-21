Linn County Sustainability Office holds meeting on climate change

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sustainability Office held a public meeting discussing climate change and its effects both globally and in Linn County as well as solutions on how to combat climate change. Speakers included Stacey Walker the Linn County Supervisor who talked about his experiences visiting Antarctica and climate changes affect there. Solutions to climate change that were shown included the Coggon & Wapello solar panel projects.

