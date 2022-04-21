Jury trial scheduled for Ottumwa teacher charged in sexual exploitation case

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial is set for the former Ottumwa teacher accused of sending sexually explicit texts to a former student.

Zachary Barr was a teacher at Evans Middle School before his arrest in 2018.

Barr is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist, or school employee, and dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to a minor.

A pretrial conference is scheduled to take place on August 29th, 2022. A jury trial is scheduled for September 13th, 2022.

