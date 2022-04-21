Show You Care
Judge denies bond reduction for man charged in Taboo night club shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied the bond reduction request for a man charged in the deadly April 10 mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Timothy Rush, 32, faces multiple charges including second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

A judge set his bond at $1.5 million.

A criminal complaint alleges Rush brought a 9 mm gun to the club. Investigators say surveillance video shows him shooting into the crowd.

Court documents say he fired intentionally and indiscriminately into the crowd.

Rush is charged specifically for killing 35-year-old Nicole Owens and hurting at least one of the ten other people injured in the shooting.

The other victim killed was 25-year-old Michael Valentine.

A second man, Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, was arrested near Chicago in connection to the shooting.

