Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa State professor adopts dog rescued from puppy mill after helping her learn to walk

An Iowa State veterinary professor helps save a puppy rescued from a puppy mill in southern Iowa.
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa State veterinary professor adopted a golden retriever he helped save from a southern Iowa puppy mill.

Dr. Rod Bagley and his dog, Doree, are now inseparable.

Doree was physically and emotionally traumatized after spending her entire life, nearly five years, in a cage.

Dr. Bagley was part of the team who cared for Doree last fall after her rescue.

Veterinary students had to teach Doree how to use her legs. Months in the pool and on an underwater treadmill helped strengthen her limbs. Now she can walk, run and play.

“She wouldn’t get up and go. And as a neurologist, I’ve dealt with a lot of animals through my career that aren’t able to walk, but she was different,” Bagely said.

Video footage from after the rescue shows Doree crawling around. Dr. Bagley said he thinks Doree didn’t know how to stand.

“It’s just the simple things that really make a difference. And I think that was part of it, just letting her be a dog,” Bagely said.

Doree has become a symbol of hope at Iowa State. She sometimes visits the veterinary students to give them a little boost on hard days.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters and police responded to a fire early Wednesday morning in the area of 7th Street...
Firefighters extinguish fire at downtown Cedar Rapids strip mall
41-year-old Chad Bell was named the Treasurer for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club in...
President of Lone Tree Wrestling Club pleads guilty to stealing thousands
Dimione Walker
Prosecutor: Uncooperative witnesses made it difficult to put Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect in prison
Anyone with information about this is asked to call Investigator Trai Bunch at the Iowa City...
Iowa City Police looking for persons of interest in assault case
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes

Latest News

The city of West Liberty is running out of time to reach an agreement with its volunteer fire...
West Liberty city council meets as fire dept. threatens to resign
Timothy Rush
Bond hearing set for man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting
Iowa received more than $53 million from tobacco companies as part of a 24-year-old settlement...
Iowa receives $53 million in tobacco settlement
An Iowa State veterinary professor helps save a puppy rescued from a puppy mill in southern Iowa.
Iowa State professor adopts dog rescued from puppy mill