Iowa State professor adopts dog rescued from puppy mill after helping her learn to walk

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa State veterinary professor adopted a golden retriever he helped save from a southern Iowa puppy mill.

Dr. Rod Bagley and his dog, Doree, are now inseparable.

Doree was physically and emotionally traumatized after spending her entire life, nearly five years, in a cage.

Dr. Bagley was part of the team who cared for Doree last fall after her rescue.

Veterinary students had to teach Doree how to use her legs. Months in the pool and on an underwater treadmill helped strengthen her limbs. Now she can walk, run and play.

“She wouldn’t get up and go. And as a neurologist, I’ve dealt with a lot of animals through my career that aren’t able to walk, but she was different,” Bagely said.

Video footage from after the rescue shows Doree crawling around. Dr. Bagley said he thinks Doree didn’t know how to stand.

“It’s just the simple things that really make a difference. And I think that was part of it, just letting her be a dog,” Bagely said.

Doree has become a symbol of hope at Iowa State. She sometimes visits the veterinary students to give them a little boost on hard days.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.