Iowa Hawkeye fans can nominate a new song for Hawkeye wave

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa wants Hawkeye fans to nominate a new song for the Hawkeye wave.

Since 2017, people in Kinnick Stadium take a break between the first and second quarter to wave with patients and families inside the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The tradition is currently accompanied by country music singer Pat Green’s song, “Wave on Wave,” over the stadium’s PA system.

“We are thankful that Pat Green really embraced the tradition and even honored us with a live performance before a packed stadium,” Vice President for External Relations and Senior Advisor to the President Peter Matthes said in a press release. “Now five years later, we think it’s time to let fans choose the next great song to accompany the Hawkeye Wave because this is their tradition.”

The university will select the top eight songs for fan voting to begin on July 11.

The field of eight narrow to four in an initial round of fan voting. A second round of voting will identify the top two songs. The final round of voting will determine the next anthem for the Hawkeye Wave.

The new song will be announced August 1.

To submit a nomination, or share a personal story about the Hawkeye Wave, or Stead Family Children’s Hospital, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.