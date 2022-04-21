Gov. Reynolds joins 25 other governors to form ‘Border Strike Force’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Governor Reynolds joined 25 other governors in forming a multi-state effort to put an end to crime stemming from the southern border.

The Border Strike Force will hope to share intelligence across state lines to improve border enforcement. States involved in the Border Strike Force will not require taxpayer funds or extra enforcement personnel. Information that is already gathered during investigations will simply now be shared as classified intelligence information with other state law enforcement agencies.

The Biden administration warned migration could rise after U.S. health officials announced a pandemic-era border order is ending by May 23.

“We can’t stand idle while President Biden does nothing to stop the crisis at our border, which is having devastating effects on every state,” said Gov. Reynolds. “President Biden’s disastrous border policies and lack of leadership are destroying our country. Fentanyl and other major drugs are becoming increasingly prevalent in our communities, so we must step up and protect our states, our families, our children, and our country that we’ve worked so hard to keep safe.”

Progress Iowa responded to the decision with a statement of their own as well:

“GovernorReynolds’ decision to join the American Governors Border Strike Force is her latest effort to distract us from the workforce crisis she created in Iowa as our job growth continues to lag behind national numbers.

Just last year, Gov. Reynolds said a surge of migrants at the border was “not our problem” and refused a request for help with unaccompanied children at the border. Then just a few months later, she put the lives of twenty-seven IowaState Troopers on the line by sending them to the southern border. That publicity stunt cost Iowa taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

By joining this Border Strike Force, Gov. Reynolds and her corporate donors are trying to divide us – by stoking fear against people based on where they come from or what they look like. Iowans need a leader who will address the issues our state is facing, increase jobs and wages and improve access to healthcare. This stunt is pure politics and ignores what Iowa families need while exploiting people in need.”

The following states have joined the Border Strike Force:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

