Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

LIVE: Former Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing to be laid to rest

Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing announced he is retiring after serving with the department...
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing announced he is retiring after serving with the department for 32 years.(City of Dubuque)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Loved ones and fellow law enforcement will lay Dubuque’s former police chief to rest Thursday.

Mark Dalsing died last Friday of a sudden illness. The 55-year-old served with the department for more than three decades before retiring last September.

Funeral services for Dalsing begin at 10:30 a.m., at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.

The public is welcome to view the procession between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

There are two viewing areas. The first is at South Grandview Avenue between Dodge Street and Highway 151. That’s right off Bryant Street and the Dubuque Golf and Country Cub.

The other option is Iowa Street from 5th Street through 9th Street as the procession passes the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center. That’s next to Central Avenue and highway 151.

The Dubuque Police Department is honoring the impact and legacy of late police chief Mark Dalsing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters and police responded to a fire early Wednesday morning in the area of 7th Street...
Firefighters extinguish fire at downtown Cedar Rapids strip mall
41-year-old Chad Bell was named the Treasurer for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club in...
President of Lone Tree Wrestling Club pleads guilty to stealing thousands
Dimione Walker
Prosecutor: Uncooperative witnesses made it difficult to put Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect in prison
Anyone with information about this is asked to call Investigator Trai Bunch at the Iowa City...
Iowa City Police looking for persons of interest in assault case
The Flenkers are inviting people within their doors to enjoy your favorite brews and pick up...
Thew Brewing set to cease operations

Latest News

A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10...
Judge denies bond reduction for man charged in Taboo night club shooting
Chickens at a high-density farm.
Bird flu drives free-range hens indoors to protect poultry
An Iowa State veterinary professor helps save a puppy rescued from a puppy mill in southern Iowa.
Iowa State professor adopts dog rescued from puppy mill after helping her learn to walk
The city of West Liberty is running out of time to reach an agreement with its volunteer fire...
West Liberty city council meets as fire dept. threatens to resign