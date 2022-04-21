LIVE: Former Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing to be laid to rest

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Loved ones and fellow law enforcement will lay Dubuque’s former police chief to rest Thursday.

Mark Dalsing died last Friday of a sudden illness. The 55-year-old served with the department for more than three decades before retiring last September.

Funeral services for Dalsing begin at 10:30 a.m., at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.

The public is welcome to view the procession between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

There are two viewing areas. The first is at South Grandview Avenue between Dodge Street and Highway 151. That’s right off Bryant Street and the Dubuque Golf and Country Cub.

The other option is Iowa Street from 5th Street through 9th Street as the procession passes the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center. That’s next to Central Avenue and highway 151.

The Dubuque Police Department is honoring the impact and legacy of late police chief Mark Dalsing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.