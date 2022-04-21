Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day drug robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in Cedar Rapids has been arrested in connection to a robbery that took place on January 1st, 2022.

Police say 20-year-old Lamon Boyce was part of a group that attempted to rob marijuana from another group of individuals on New Year’s Day. Investigators say Boyce, 20-year-old Dewayne Hunt, and 19-year-old Martavius Northern, all arrived at a home in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue SE with the intent to rob two individuals of marijuana.

Police say Hunt had a loaded handgun and fired a shot during a struggle with the residents. Hunt was ultimately held by the residents there until police arrived. Northern and Boyce fled the scene.

Police charged Hunt with Robbery in the First Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon after his arrest in January.

CedarRapids police were able to interview witnesses and observe video surveillance that led them to identify Northern and Boyce as the other perpetrators.

Police arrested Northern for Robbery in the First Degree on Tuesday. On Thursday, police arrested Boyce and also charged him with Robbery in the First Degree.

