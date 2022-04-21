Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Kernels to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams

The Cedar Rapids Kernels will face the Quad Cities River Bandits at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville on August 9.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels will face the Quad Cities River Bandits at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville on August 9.

The game will be considered a home game for the River Bandits, who will don throwback Davenport Blue Sox uniforms (their team name during the 1913-1916, 1929-1933 and 1934-1937 seasons).

The Kernels will don the throwback uniforms of the Cedar Rapids Bunnies (their name from 1904-1932).

“We are honored to have the opportunity to play in the first Minor League game at such an iconic venue,” said Cedar Rapids General Manager Scott Wilson. “This will certainly be an incredible experience for our players, our organization and our great fans.”

Ticket information is expected to be made available at a later date.

During the 2021 season, Major League Baseball held the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.

Another MLB game at the Field of Dreams is planned for August 11 between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs.

The Field of Dreams Movie Site’s new owners, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, recently unveiled an $80 million expansion that will feature more baseball fields, team dormitories, a hotel and an outdoor concert amphitheater.

The Field of Dreams Movie Site will soon feature more baseball fields, team dormitories, a hotel and an outdoor concert amphitheater.

