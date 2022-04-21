Bond hearing set for man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bond hearing is set for Thursday for one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Timothy Rush, 32, faces multiple charges, including second degree murder for the death of 35-year-old Nicole Owens.

She was one of the two people killed in the April 10 shooting at Taboo Nightclub.

Ten other people were also hurt in the incident.

Rush’s hearing is set for 9:30 a.m.

