Bird Flu hits commercial turkey flock in Bremer County

Officials say that flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and...
Officials say that flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and to report sick birds or unusual deaths to state officials.(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time in two weeks, the Iowa Department of Agriculture is confirming a new case of the bird flu.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture is confirming a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey flock in Bremer County.

“While this is our first detection of HPAI in Iowa in the last two weeks, we have continued to take the threat of this virus seriously and encourage producers to remain alert,” said Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. “Our Department, USDA, farmers, and industry stakeholders have and will continue to focus on exercising preparedness and response plans to protect Iowa’s livestock and agriculture-based economy.”

Officials say that flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and to report sick birds or unusual deaths to state officials.

This brings the number of detections in Iowa up to 17. The following is the up to date list of commercial and backyard HPAI detections in Iowa:

  • 3/1/22 - Pottawattamie, Backyard Mixed Species
  • 3/6/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey
  • 3/10/22 - Taylor, Commercial Layer Chickens
  • 3/17/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Layer Chickens
  • 3/20/22 - Warren, Backyard Mixed Species
  • 3/23/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey
  • 3/25/22 - Franklin, Commercial Pullet Chickens
  • 3/28/22 - Hamilton, Commercial Turkey
  • 3/28/22 - Guthrie, Commercial Layer Chickens
  • 3/29/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey
  • 3/31/22 - Osceola, Commercial Layer Chickens
  • 3/31/22 - Cherokee, Commercial Turkey
  • 4/2/22 - Sac, Commercial Turkey
  • 4/2/22 - Humboldt, Commercial Breeding Chickens
  • 4/4/22 - Hamilton, Commercial Turkey
  • 4/5/22 Hardin, Commercial Turkey
  • 4/20/22 Bremer, Commercial Turkey

Biosecurity resources and best practices for flock owners are available at //iowaagriculture.gov/biosecurity.

