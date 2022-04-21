Big Grove Brewery raises over $4,000 for the Domestic Violence Intervention Program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With the special release of a new beer, Big Grove Brewery has raised over $4,000 for the Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP)

‘Equalitea’ was a special release drink made available during Women’s History Month in March. One dollar per pint and 4-pack benefitted the DVIP.

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) provides comprehensive services to victims/survivors of intimate partner violence.

“We are deeply grateful for everyone who showed their support by purchasing Equalitea, and for our partnership with Big Grove Brewery,” said Alta Medea, Director of Community Engagement at the Domestic Violence Intervention Program. “Collaborations like this show victim/survivors in our community that they are not alone.”

Equalitea will continue to be available while supplies last.

